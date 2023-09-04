Kenya: Al-Shabaab Bomb Attack in Kenya Leaves Two Police Officers Dead

Nairobi, Kenya — At least two Kenyan police officers were killed and six others wounded in a roadside blast on Sunday in northeastern Kenya.

The officers from the quick response unit were on patrol from Arabia to Mandera town near the border with Somalia where they were hit by an improvised explosive device, police said.

The injured were sent to a local hospital and two of them are in critical condition, the police said.

Terrorist attacks frequently occurred at the border region between Kenya and Somalia since Kenyan soldiers crossed the border to Somalia to fight the al-Shabab militants in 2011.

The recent attacks have forced the Kenyan government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.