Kenya: Al-Shabaab Uses Insiders to Conduct Mogadishu Attacks - Mayor

Mogadishu, Somalia — The mayor of Mogadishu says he believes that Al-Shabaab could not carry out a bomb attack in the capital city without an inside job or facilitation.

Speaking at a public rally to support the ongoing military operations in the country, Yusuf Hussein Jimale alias Madale said the government of Somalia is dealing with Mogadishu security.

The government's long-running battle to subdue the al-Qaida-linked militants has been hobbled by al-Shabab's infiltration of government agencies, offices, and security teams.

The mayor pointed the finger of the blame at the unnamed individuals who have links with Al-Shabaabb and foreign countries. His remarks come amid fear of Al-Shabaab's revenge attacks in Mogadishu after the group was driven out of swathes of territory in central regions.

The government of Somalia has been under pressure to come up with a comprehensive plan to root out individuals in government agencies who are "aiding terrorists directly and indirectly."

Al-Shabaab's infiltration has threatened the national Security. The former mayor of Mogadishu Eng Yarisow was killed in a suicide bombing at his office in 2019 by a blind female staffer.