Kenya: Al-Shabaab Uses Insiders to Conduct Mogadishu Attacks - Mayor

4 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The mayor of Mogadishu says he believes that Al-Shabaab could not carry out a bomb attack in the capital city without an inside job or facilitation.

Speaking at a public rally to support the ongoing military operations in the country, Yusuf Hussein Jimale alias Madale said the government of Somalia is dealing with Mogadishu security.

The government's long-running battle to subdue the al-Qaida-linked militants has been hobbled by al-Shabab's infiltration of government agencies, offices, and security teams.

The mayor pointed the finger of the blame at the unnamed individuals who have links with Al-Shabaabb and foreign countries. His remarks come amid fear of Al-Shabaab's revenge attacks in Mogadishu after the group was driven out of swathes of territory in central regions.

The government of Somalia has been under pressure to come up with a comprehensive plan to root out individuals in government agencies who are "aiding terrorists directly and indirectly."

Al-Shabaab's infiltration has threatened the national Security. The former mayor of Mogadishu Eng Yarisow was killed in a suicide bombing at his office in 2019 by a blind female staffer.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.