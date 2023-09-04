Somalia: Increased Military Movement in Sool As Somaliland Prepares to Strike Back

4 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Las Anod, Somalia — A large number of military convoys were seen moving in separate areas in the Sool region on Monday morning, circulating around Las Anod city amid reports that the breakaway region of Somaliland is in the final stage to strike back after Goojacadde loss.

The troops from Somaliland with tanks and artillery headed to Oog area, where they are making plans to launch a coordinated counterattack against the SSC-Khatumo community fighters.

Meanwhile, the SSC-Khamtumo itself dug defensive positions in and around Las Anod city, as it vowed to defend and fight against Somaliland forces, who want to revenge on them.

Somaliland, which claimed to be an independent state, without recognition by a single country in the world has been facing internal destruction and rebellion due to the oppression of some clans.

In the Sool region, Somaliland troops were at loggerheads with SSC-Khatumo for 8 months and the conflict uprooted thousands of people from Las Anod, which is the epicenter of the tug of war.

The battle broke out in February this year after traditional clan leaders pledged to form a separate regional state under the central government of Somalia in Mogadishu and urged the breakaway Somaliland authorities to withdraw their troops from SSC regions.

The United Nations aid agencies estimated that more than 900,000 people had fled the violence while hundreds of people killed in the fighting and the Somaliland mortar shelling.

