Uganda: Another Suspected Improvised Explosive Device Discovered in Nateete

4 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By David Ijjo

Police have sealed off Mabiito business centre in Nateete, Rubaga Division after another suspected Improvised Eplosive Device was found.

Business has come to standstill and traders have been asked to vacate the centre with a heavy deployment of Police and UPDF presence.

One suspect whose names have not yet been revealed is under arrest after he was found with a bag containing a passport and yellow fever card that don't match with his identity, he is currently undergoing interrogations by security operatives at the scene.

However past an hour later after the area was cordoned off, the bomb squad is yet to make appearance at the scene.

