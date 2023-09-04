Rwanda: Amputee Football - Rwanda to Take Part in 2023 Africa Para Games

RWANDA'S Amputee football team on Saturday morning, September 2, departed Kigali International Airport for Ghana ahead of the inaugural edition of Africa Para Games.

The Multi-sport event for athletes with physical disabilities from nations on the African continent will take place in Accra, Ghana from September 3-12.

Amputee football is among a number of sports that will feature in the Games alongside Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, powerlifting, Para Athletics, Para Taekwondo, Goalball, Sitting Volleyball and _Blind Football.

After close to weeks of intense training sessions, a 12-man Rwandan amputee football squad left Kigali on Saturday around 1:45AM aboard RwandAir.

Rwanda is pooled in Group III alongside Angola, Kenya and Egypt.

Prior to the completion, head coach Étienne Tuyishimire said that all players are in a good shape and are ready to fight for the trophy.

"The trainings was good and the players are in good conditions. I can't say we are at our top level because we started the training camp a bit late but we believe we can do it," he said.

"We have three players who play abroad and we hope to rely on them if they work well together with others. The goal is to bring home the title or finish at least in the top three teams."

Travelling Squad

Fidèle Gatete, Patrick Imanirutabyose, Jean Paul Ntambara, Théoneste Twagirimana, Isaac Uwiringiyimana, Félix Kubwimana, Hamidu Ayinzira, Jean Claude Ndahiro, Jean Claude Ndayisenga, Placide Byiringiro, Orest Bagaragaza and Innocent Cyuzuzo.