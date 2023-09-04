Africa: Accelerating Adoption of Sustainable Mobility Ahead of Africa Climate Summit

Nairobi — Ahead of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS), Africa is poised to take a giant leap forward in the realm of clean, affordable, and accessible mobility with Rall_E, an electric mobility workstream comprising engineers, entrepreneurs, academics, and government officials

This initiative serves as a catalyst for sustainable transportation solutions across the African continent.

Rall_E is an initiative by TES Network which aims to showcase a collection of side events organised around the Africa Climate Action Summit to accelerate sustainable mobility across. These events will bring together the continent's electric mobility ecosystem and will offer a dynamic prelude to the highly anticipated Africa Climate Summit (ACS).

The Rall_E event kicked off with a parade on September 3rd, featuring an array of electric vehicles, from bicycles and motorcycles to personal cars and buses to underscore the potential of electric mobility.

There was also an Electric Mobility Pavilion at Uhuru Park that showcased cutting-edge developments in electric mobility, bringing together academia, industry leaders, and supporting institutions. Attendees got the opportunity to explore the forefront of sustainable transportation firsthand.

More than 80 investors from across the globe convened, both physically and remotely, to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration. In partnership with the Africa E-Mobility Alliance, this dedicated space promises to catalyse the future of sustainable mobility in Africa.

"This is a declaration of Africa's determination to lead in the electric mobility revolution. With governments, industries, and innovators coming together, we are writing a new chapter for our continent's sustainable future. This gathering signifies that Kenya and in deed Africa are not only ready but eager to embrace electric mobility as a path to cleaner air, economic growth, and job creation", said Ali Mohamed, Kenya's Special Climate Envoy

Rall_E embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation essential for addressing the pressing challenges of climate change. By bringing together stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and finance, Rall_E sets the stage for tangible, impactful change in the realm of sustainable transportation.

"Africa's journey towards electric mobility is a journey towards a brighter, cleaner, and more prosperous future. Rall_E 2023 is the ignition for this transformative path, where we unite under the banner of sustainability. We believe electric mobility is not just a trend but a commitment to reducing emissions, enhancing energy security, and delivering affordable, reliable transportation to our people" added Johnson Sakaja, Governor Nairobi County.

As the world grapples with the climate crisis, this event not only highlights Africa's potential in the electric mobility sector but also underscores the urgency of adopting sustainable solutions to combat climate change. Rall_E is a testament to the region's commitment to sustainability and its dedication to shaping a greener, more eco-conscious future.