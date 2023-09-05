Zimbabwe: Mugabe Family, Free Fast Foods and Buses Mark Mnangagwa's Inauguration

Afterthe declaration of Emmerson Mnangagwa as the president of Zimbabwe last month Harare was conspicuous with its silence.

Nine days later Zanu PF disrupted that silence as it stretched its financial muscle to set the stage for Mnangagwa's inauguration after triumphing in a disputed poll.

The ruling party dispatched nearly 200 buses with more from outside provinces to ferry its supporters to the National Sports Stadium for Mnangagwa's swearing in ceremony.

The ruling party and government created a carnival atmosphere celebrating Mnangagwa's 52.6 percent presidential victory.

Fast food and fizzy juice were dished out like confetti to supporters who attended the event.

"We will eat it all here. Tozvizivira kupi," said one elderly man as he made his way into the stadium with his food in a plastic bag.

From last month's general elections this has been a modus operandi for Zanu PF to woo supporters to its events and the inauguration was not an exception.

National Sports Stadium burst with supporters filling it to the rafters as Mnangagwa took an oath of office for his second term as president.

As the stage was set, making a rare public appearance was former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Displaying exquisite glamour, Mugabe attracted glances from senior Zanu PF members who trolled her at the height of the factionalism that ousted her husband from power in 2017.

● Former first daughter Bona Mugabe and Robert Mugabe junior congratulating @edmnangagwa at the inauguration ceremony today pic.twitter.com/ARH0FWb3jR-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, taking to the podium to deliver his speech re-elected Mnangagwa promised to transform and improve the lives of Zimbabweans much to the delight of his supporters.

"My new government will deliver on the promises made to you. The transformation of living standards of our people especially those in the rural areas will be accelerated. While the concerns of those in urban areas will not be neglected.

"Responsive policies, projects, and programs which began during the first term of my Presidency are on course to lift many more people out of poverty and into prosperity," said Mnangagwa.

However, as Mnangagwa was wrapping up his inauguration speech National Sports stadium bays started to empty as people scrambled to get into their respective buses.