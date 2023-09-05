Sudan: 20 Dead, 23 Injured in Khartoum Air Raid

A mother and her four daughters arrive in Chad from Sudan (file photo).

Khartoum — 20 civilians including two children and a woman were killed, and 23 others injured, during aerial bombardment of the Wad El Aqli area in El Kalakla El Qubba, south of Khartoum on Saturday, and artillery shelling that continued into Sunday.

The Kalakla and South Khartoum Emergency Room say that the Turkish hospital received 11 dead, including two children and a woman, and indicated that others were killed as a result of the aerial bombardment. Their bodies could not me taken to the hospital "due to their severely damaged state".

Spokesman for the South El Hizam Emergency Room based in South Khartoum, Mohamed Kindsha, told Radio Dabanga that "three civilians, including a woman and a girl, were killed and 10 others were seriously injured as a result of aerial bombardment in South El Hizam on Saturday, near El Razi Street."

He pointed out that a fourth fatal casualty arrived at El Razi Hospital on Saturday evening, while the injured were transferred to El Razi Hospital. Two shells fell in the El Azhari neighbourhood on Saturday evening, resulting in three injuries, one of which required urgent hospital treatment.

Residents said that the shelling continued on Sunday morning, with parts of the Andalus neighbourhood near the Armoured Corps witnessing artillery shelling.

Clashes

The violence followed on from clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last Wednesday and Thursday, as the army shelled various RSF targets throughout the city.

A listener told Radio Dabanga from Khartoum North (Khartoum Bahri) that the SAF shelled areas in Sharg El Nil on Wednesday. Several missiles fell inside residential neighbourhoods. One person was fatally hit by a shell and two others were wounded.

The resistance committees of North Khartoum El Khojalab accused the RSF of attacking civilians in the neighbourhood. Two people were killed and three others injured.

SAF spokesperson Brig Nabil Abdallah accused the RSF of attacking people in Ombadda in Omdurman and Suleimaniya in Jebel Awlia in southern Khartoum on Wednesday.