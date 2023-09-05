Rwanda: Kagame, ROAR Africa Boss Discuss Tourism Promotion

President Kagame met with Deborah Calmeyer, the CEO and Founder of ROAR Africa on Monday, September 4 and discussed collaboration in tourism promotion and sustainability within Rwanda.

ROAR Africa is renowned for organizing ultra-luxe trips across Africa, specializing in exclusive and unforgettable adventures.

Calmeyer is in the country to host guests who are part of "The Greatest Safari On Earth," a highly exclusive and opulent vacation offered by ROAR Safari.

This journey, considered one of the finest luxury safaris in Africa, takes place annually, this year's began August 26 to September 7. However, indulging in this experience comes with a price tag of $125,000 (more than Rwf149.3 million) per person.

According to ROAR Africa, the safari is a world-class adventure unlike any other, spanning 12 days and encompassing four of Africa's most iconic destinations.

It all commences in Dubai, where participants board the sumptuous Emirates Executive Private Jet before embarking on their 12-day sojourn. The awe-inspiring destinations on this safari include Matetsi Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana, Angama Mara in Kenya, and the One&Only Gorilla's Nest (trip one) or Singita Kwitonda (trip two) in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park.

What sets "The Greatest Safari On Earth" apart is not only its exclusivity but also its commitment to sustainability.