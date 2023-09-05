Rwanda: Habimana Insists 'Unbeaten' Musanze FC Can Win the League Title

Musanze FC head coach Sosthène Habimana admits it is hard to win the league title but insists his side will be ready to challenge for the Primus National League title this season.

Musanze are the only side to record a 100%-win run in their last three league matches, following their bright start to the season where they won all their games including Saturday's 2-1 win over Sunrise at Ubworoherane Stadium through goals from through Mohammed Sulley and Anicet Muhire.

It is the first time the Northern Province-based side has managed to win three opening games in the league since it was established.

The team has no league title in their trophy cabinet but Habimana, who is working with recently-retired Amavubi midfielder Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza as his assistant coach, believes that his side can make history and win it this season.

"We can now challenge the top teams and compete for both the league title and continental qualification next season," he said.

"I am thankful for the three straight wins that we managed to get and I thank players for the commitment they have shown. It is not easy to win three games consecutively, especially after starting the league, usually, it takes some time."

Habimana said his mission this season is to win the title no matter how big the challenge might be.

"To me, this is the main objective. We need to win as many games as possible. We still have a long way to go matches to the end of the season and I still believe, Musanze can challenge for the title until the end of the season," Habimana stressed.

Musanze brought in new players in Fabrice Kakule Mugheni from AS Kigali, South African Lebatho Mathaba, striker Bertrand Iradukunda from Kiyovu SC, Gambian shot stopper Alagie Modou Jobe and Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sulley who opened his goal account against Sunrise last weekend.

The team goes to the international break leading the table with nine points three points ahead of Gasogi United and APR who sit second and third respectively. The latter has played a game less.