Rwanda: Gabiro 'Agricultural Wework' to Transform Local Agriculture, Economy and Food Supply

opinion

When Rwandan growers enter the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub in Nyagatare district, Eastern Rwanda, they encounter a first-of-its-kind facility. Located on a vast 5,600-hectare plot, the Gabiro site is farmer-ready with water, electricity, and transportation infrastructure, a model farm, and a dairy, among its facilities.

The project is a joint venture led by the Rwandan Government and Netafim. It is literally the 'WeWork' of agriculture.

Agriculture accounts for a third of Rwanda's GDP, yet Rwandan growers still face significant challenges like overreliance on rainfall and low levels of productivity. In addition, Rwanda has been hit hard by the one-two punch of a global rise in food prices and a domestic decline in food production.

This is why the Gabiro 'ready-to-grow' site is so important. An innovative joint venture, precision irrigation pioneer Netafim worked in close partnership with the Rwandan Government to transform land previously unsuitable for farming.

Netafim's innovative new model will not only change the face of local agriculture but also attract new investment in Rwanda.

For growers, the Gabiro modular farming facility eliminates the capital expense of investing in bulk water supply, electricity and road infrastructure, and specialist know-how, while offering access to advanced precision agriculture. With worsening extreme weather cycles, precision agriculture offers Rwandan growers long-term stability with significant savings in water resources, greatly increased yields, and improved quality of crops.

Netafim collaborated with the Rwandan government for the vision and execution of the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub, as well as making its own significant investment in the project. The company managed and implemented every stage of the Gabiro project - connecting the land to a water source, laying out roads and infrastructure, installing the infrastructure for advanced irrigation systems, remote control, and monitoring of water transmission systems.

A key feature of the project is the demo farm and dairy to provide practical training and education on the value of precision agriculture.

The company also provides ongoing grower accompaniment. Netafim aims to be a long-term partner for the Rwandan government, Rwandan growers, and commercial farmers for all in-field irrigation solutions. As the project grows, so will Netafim's involvement. The next stage of the project is slated to include an additional 10,000 hectares. Commercial farming is expected to begin on the site in Q4,2023.

For both domestic and foreign investors, the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub enables the continuous provision of high-quality agricultural produce with lower inputs - water, fertiliser, labour, and more. This is why eleven investors have already committed to begin commercial farming on 4,000 hectares in the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub this year. These investors will together generate some $1.4 million per year in leasing fees.

Netafim's vision for the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub includes a strong community component, with members of the local community involved from the very beginning of the steering committee and now leasing their land to investors. Of the first phase of the project (5600 hectares), 30% of the land is allocated to local communities.

This provides an immediate boost in local employment and food production - alleviating both financial and food security concerns. It also dramatically affects the long-term sustainability of local and national growing efforts, setting the stage for Rwanda to become a global food exporter.

Farmers in Gabiro will grow a mix of extensive and high-value crops in all weather conditions, throughout the year. Netafim's drip irrigation solutions provide long-term stability for these growers - offering 50% savings in water agricultural consumption, 100% growth in most crop yields, and greatly improved quality of crops.

Netafim's ground-breaking facility is an enormous opportunity for drought-stricken and flood-plagued Eastern Rwanda to combat the challenges of climate change, land scarcity, and deteriorating land fertility. Upgrading to advanced farming infrastructure will boost commercial capabilities for increased crop exports, higher private sector investment in the region as well and securing local livelihoods, employment, and food supply.

Netafim is the world's largest precision irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions committed to fighting the scarcity of food, water, and land, for a sustainable future. Founded in 1965, Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. As the world faces a climate change crisis, Netafim is committed to innovating models that make drip irrigation accessible and successful across the world for a food-secure future.

The author is the Gabiro Project Manager, Netafim.