South Africa: Didiza to Lead SA Delegation to Trade and Investment Summit in Uganda

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, will participate in and lead the second Uganda/South Africa Trade and Investment Summit from 5 - 6 September 2023 in Kampala, Uganda.

The summit aims to encourage interaction and dialogue between various entities in the two countries, which may result in sustainable growth in trade and investment.

"The focus of the event is on the agro-industry to reflect on the importance of agriculture in the Ugandan economy, although not to the exclusion of other sectors," the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said.

Trade relations between the two countries have been growing until the recent slowdown as a result COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said while South Africa's businesses are well established -- with the Forum for South African Business in Uganda (FOSABU) as an anchor to the South African business community in Uganda -- Ugandan businesses have had little success in penetrating the South African market due to the poor quality of products exported from Uganda, inadequate phytosanitary standards and high visa costs.

FOSABU is a business association that was formed in 2015. It comprises South African companies doing business in Uganda and other companies operating in Uganda that have strong linkages to South Africa.

The first edition of the Uganda-South Africa Investment and Trade Summit was held in Pretoria in February 2023, and was addressed by both South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The Presidents agreed to work together to improve the business operating environment between the two countries, including addressing all challenges affecting the private sector.

The second Uganda-South Africa Investment and Trade Summit 2023 will be held under the theme, 'Accelerating Investments and Trade between Uganda and South Africa'.