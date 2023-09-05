Kenya: French Office Space Provider to Open First African Outlet in Kenya

4 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — French co-working office space provider WOJO will open its first outlet on the African continent in Kenya as it scales up its presence in the region.

Wojo says its choice of Nairobi is informed by the rising demand for working spaces in the country.

"Kenya is an exciting market with a burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit and a growing demand for flexible workspace solutions," said WOJO Africa Growth Lead Faith Nyongesa.

"WOJO seeks to provide an environment that inspires innovation, facilitates connections, and nurtures the aspirations of local businesses."

Started in 2014, WOJO currently operates in Europe, America and Asia.

