South Africa: SA Food Producers RCL, AVI and Sea Harvest Hit By Rolling Blackouts and Surging Operating Costs

4 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

Monday was 'food day' on the JSE as the three producers released results that could have been so much better if they weren't forced to hike prices to offset the cost of keeping the lights on.

The South African Sugar Association's levy, input costs and rolling power cuts have made doing business expensive in South Africa, with RCL on Monday reporting a 46% plunge in annual profits; AVI - whose food products include Five Roses, Baumann's and Provita - posting a moderate profit; and Sea Harvest registering a hit by cost pressures.

To offset operational pressures, producers were forced to hike prices.

RCL Foods has increased group revenue by 17.3% to R37.8-billion; AVI bumped up revenue by 7.8% to R14.91-billion; and Sea Harvest by 10% to R1.57-billion.

The producer of Ouma Rusks, Selati Sugar, Rainbow and Yum Yum peanut butter says the sugar industry's special levy has "materially" hurt its profits, with rolling blackouts affecting all of RCL's operations.

Rolling blackouts cost the company R158.3-million (pretax) in FY 2023 and affected its service levels, particularly in its pet food division.

Despite the decline in annual profits, RCL's revenue was up 17.3% on last year, mainly due to higher pricing to offset rising input costs. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from continuing operations declined by 24.5%, mainly due to the decline in Rainbow Chicken.

It says its key grocery brands are growing, despite a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.