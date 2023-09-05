South Africa: Ex-Eskom Boss Matshela Koko's Corruption Case Still Not Ready for Trial, Magistrate Demands Answers From NPA

The NPA's Investigating Directorate has requested yet another postponement in the R2.2-billion Kusile Power Station corruption case involving former Eskom boss Matshela Koko.

A Middelburg magistrate has demanded to know why the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Investigating Directorate has not yet concluded its investigation into allegations of corruption at the Kusile Power Station.

The case involves charges of corruption in a R2.2-billion control and instrumentation tender which was won by ZABB, the local division of the Swedish-Swiss firm, ABB.

Among the accused are former acting CEO and head of generation at Eskom, Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Aren.

Businessman and former SA Local Government Association chairman Thabo Mokwena is also among the accused, along with lawyer Johannes Coetzee. Five companies have been charged.

In March 2023, Magistrate Stanley Jacobs ordered that the case would not be postponed again for further investigation, meaning the prosecution would have to be ready to take the case to trial.

However, the prosecution on Monday requested another postponement, saying it had several loose ends to tie up before it could take the case to trial.

Advocate Tiny Seboko, who has been seconded from private practice, argued for the case to be postponed, saying the NPA was 80% to 90% of the way to completion.

"The State is here to announce, whereas we have not...