Kenya: Counties Handed Over Sh7.2 Billion for Climate-Led Programmes

Nairobi — President William Ruto handed over Sh7.2 billion to counties that will provide climate change investment grants.

The programme is under the Financing Locally-LED Climate Action (FLLoCA) initiative, whose goal is to enhance Kenya's climate adoption through financing, technology, and capacity building.

Funded by the World Bank, Denmark, and Sweden, FLLoCA has so far attracted commitments totaling $150 million under a five-year programme.

"The grants, together with KSh 3 billion of county own-resource allocations, will finance local climate action priorities in agriculture, water and natural resources management in every county," President Ruto said while addressing the Africa Union Climate Summit in Nairobi.

He also presided over the launch of the Long-Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) 2022-2050, the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) 2023-2027, and the Climate Change (Amendment) Act 2023.