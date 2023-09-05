Central Africa: Angolan President At Eccas Summit in Equatorial Guinea

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço is in Equatorial Guinea to take part in the extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), according to the Angolan Presidency's Facebook page.

The summit aims to provide the organisation with leadership, avoid a legal vacuum and ensure the continuity of its activities following the coup d'état in Gabon that ousted the elected president, Ali Bongo Ondinga.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday (Aug. 30 )announced that they had taken power and detained President Ali Bongo, minutes after the state election body declared the winner of Saturday's general election.

Appearing on state-run television channel Gabon 24, the officers said they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation.

They said the election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice and state institutions dissolved.

