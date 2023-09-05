Botswana: Secretary General Pleased With Outcome of BDP Meetings

Palapye — The Secretary General of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Mr Kavis Kario, says he is pleased with the outcome of the 59th National Council and the Extra -Ordinary National Congress which were held in Palapye on Saturday.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the congress on Sunday, Mr Kario said BDP delegates and those who had their party at heart came in large numbers. He said during the two meetings BDP members applauded President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi for his hard work and sound leadership which did not end with the 2019 elections.

Mr Kario said they also commended President Masisi for the historic partnership of government with De Beers which guaranteed the country 30 per cent of rough stones, aggressive investment in agriculture, the use of national identity cards between Namibia and Botswana borders and other strides that the country had made.

He said they managed to deliberate on different issues such as elections. Mr Kario said the BDP was on course to run transparent, free and fair primary elections ahead of the 2024 elections. He said the council and the congress guided them on the process to conduct primary elections. He encouraged every democrat who aspired to lead to stand for the BDP primary elections.

On women representation in primary elections, Mr Kario said the BDP has been intentional in ensuring that women were appointed to influential positions in both party structures and government. He, however, said that the congress did not make a resolution on affirmative action in the primary elections. He said the BDP always fulfilled its manifesto promises and was and organised and united party.

Mr Kario said President Masisi launched the USSD app where he donated P1 000 and encouraged BDP members and non members to donate to the party and that he also launched the Therisanyo magazine which showed the achievements that the BDP government had been able to do.

BOPA