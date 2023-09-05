Angola: CAF Suspends Petro De Luanda From Super League

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda club has been suspended from participating in the African Super League for two years over alleged corruption.

The Angola's Soccer Federation (FAF) announced the harsh sentence of the two-time champions and holder of 17 trophies, on Friday.

FIFA announced the suspension with immediate effect of Club Atlético Petro de Luanda from all soccer activities, for a period of two years.

The Club is, therefore, prevented from taking part in any sporting competition during this period, for failure to comply with the duty of collaboration to which it is subject, linked to the FAF.

The African Super League Committee, organiser of the first edition of the event, prevents the only Angolan representative from participating in the competition, which starts on November 20th and ends the following month.

If the corruption is confirmed, in which Kabuscorp do Palanca and Académica do Lobito (also sanctioned) are involved, Petro is mentioned as having negotiated with coach Agostinho Tramagal in term of payment of a value to beat 1.º de Agosto in the final round of Girabola2022-23.

The draw held on Saturday for the continental competition placed Petro de Luanda in the path of South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round.

The tournament will gather eight teams, contrary to 24 initially planned.

They are Petro de Luanda, Simba SC, Enyimba FC, TP Mazembe, Al Ahly SC, Wydad AC, Esperance de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The organisation of the competition will open in Tanzania and stipulates a monetary value for each competitor of US$700,00, referring to the participation fee.