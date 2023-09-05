Africa: Activists Protest Against Africa Climate Summit - Less Talk, More Action for Climate Change

Nairobi — Activists staged street demonstrations in Nairobi Monday to protest against Africa Climate Summit, saying it is too much talk with no action.

The more than 300 activists marched from Nyayo Stadium to Green Park Green Bus terminus where they held what they described as the People's Africa Climate Summit.

They waved placards reading "less talk more action," the activists said the summit was spending millions of dollars and was unlikely to come up with solutions to real problems on the ground.

Those interviewed said the Africa Climate Summit lacks legitimacy and shows no indication of addressing the real and worsening climate crisis.

"We are not begging, we are demanding that those responsible for climate change should adequately finance mitigation measures," said Mildred Nduta, who represented Kenya Peasants League.

Ikal Ang'elei, a Turkana indigenous activist, said "The focus will be on African people's agency and the vast possibilities at hand to achieve an inclusive and prosperous Africa."

The protesters took to the streets even as President William Ruto officially opened the Ministerial Conference at the Summit ahead of the official opening of the main summit on Tuesday.