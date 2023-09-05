Angola Indentifies New Areas for Cooperation in Partnership With Kenya

Nairobi — Angola has identified new areas for cooperation as the result of the partnership with Kenya.

Speaking to the press, the Angolan ambassador to Kenya Sianga Abílio, named the sectors of education, agriculture, health and tourism as the new areas identified by both countries.

Angola is participation in the first African Climate Summit taking place in Nairobi, Kenya.

"Angola can take advantage of cooperation", stated the ambassador, who also highlighted the development of health sector in terms of hospitals, which Angola can also follow suit.

Kenya has an economy based on tourism and agriculture. These are sectors of interest to Angola, which has great potential in natural resources and seeking to diversify the economy, which is still largely dependent on oil.

In the teaching field, the diplomat mentioned as an example the case of the University of Nairobi, which is on the list of the ten best in Africa.

Trade exchanges

As for the trade exchanges between the two countries, he said that they still do not reflect cooperative relations, but highlighted the existence of a "certain movement" of some goods between both regions.

In the field of economic diplomacy, one of the priorities of the Angolan Executive, he noted that the Diplomatic Representation continues to publicise the several investment opportunities that exist in Angola among the Kenyan business class.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The diplomat referred, among others, to the investment opportunities in the fields of agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and extractive industries.

In 2019, the Angolan Diplomatic Mission mobilised Kenyan businesspeople which led to a trip to Luanda where they met with national business class, aimed at setting up partnerships.

In order to ensure the success of permanent attraction of foreign investments, the diplomat defended visa exemption for investors from both countries.

Data reached ANGOP indicates that trade between countries on the African continent is no more than 16%, compared to 70% in Europe.

Angolan Community

In Kenya, the Angolan community is still very small, not exceeding 100 citizens, that is, the number is around 60 people, most of them are students who arrive on their own initiative, according to ambassador. NE/AL/CF/NIC