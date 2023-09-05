Angola: President João Lourenço Leaves for Equatorial Guinea

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço left Monday for Equatorial Guinea to participate in an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

At the Luanda Military Air Base, the Angolan Head of State received farewell greetings from National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira and members of the Executive.

ECCAS high-level meeting follows the consultations held last Thursday in Oyo, Republic of Congo, between Presidents João Lourenço and Denis Sassou N'Guesso.

During the consultation, the parties agreed to convene an ECCAS Extraordinary Summit aimed to provide the organisation with leadership in order to avoid a legal vacuum and ensure the continuity of its activities, in view of the events that occurred in the Republic of Gabon.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday (Aug. 30 )announced that they had taken power and detained President Ali Bongo, minutes after the state election body declared the winner of Saturday's general election.

Appearing on state-run television channel Gabon 24, the officers said they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation.

They said the election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice and state institutions dissolved.