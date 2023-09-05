Rwanda: Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi - Academic Turned Politician to Swear in As New Chief Gender Monitor

Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi, Rwanda's new Chief Gender Monitor, is expected to swear on Monday, September 4, after her appointment on August 10.

She replaces Rose Rwabuhihi who held the position for more than 10 years.

Prior to her appointment, since October 2021, the 43-year-old mother of two served as Director General of the National Child Development Agency (NCD). Previously, for about two years, Gatsinzi served as the City of Kigali's vice mayor in charge of socio-economic affairs.

She spent more than three years, from 2016, working as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF). She worked with the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) - from 2010 to 2016 - first as the acting Director General of research, and later, as the Head of Corporate Services.

She served as a lecturer at the University of Rwanda (former National University of Rwanda) from 2005 to 2010 in the Faculty of Law, where she served concurrently as the coordinator of the Master's program in business law.

Gatsinzi also served as a Regulatory Board Member for Rwanda Utility and Regulatory Authority, from 2010 to 2013.

She holds a Master's degree in Public Law and Good Governance from Utrecht University, The Netherlands, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Rwanda College of Arts and Social Sciences (former National University of Rwanda).

The Gender Monitoring Office was mandated by the 2003 Constitution of Rwanda - revised in 2015 - to oversee compliance with gender equality principles in the public sector,

private sector, civil society, and faith-based organizations.