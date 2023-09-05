Rwanda: Players Abroad - Byiringiro, Biramahire Hit Braces as Ntwari is Benched Again

Star forward Lague Byiringiro leads Rwandan players who found the back of the net from their respective leagues over the weekend while Noam Emeran also set up one in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana was superb in the heart of midfield for FC Kryvbas who beat Kolos Kovalivka 3-0. It is, however, not the best way goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari expected at TS Galaxy as he continues to struggle for game time between the posts, putting his national team spot in danger ahead of Senegal AFCON qualifier.

Times Sport brings to you a complete wrap up of performances of Rwandans playing in foreign league over the weekend.

Sweden

Lague Byiringiro scored twice for Ettan Norra League leaders Sandviken IF who drew 4-4 with Stocksund in Saturday's eight-goal thriller. Fellow countryman Yannick Mukunzi was an unused substitute but was booked on the Sandviken bench in the 47th minute for retaliation.

Elsewhere at the Gavlevallen Stadium, Rafael York played 85 minutes before making way for Sebastian Friman as for Gefle IF pipped Jonkopings Sodra 1-0. His brother Torre Rafael was not in the match day squad of Gefle.

Norway

Claus Babo Niyukuri who is of Rwandan and Burundian parentage played 80 minutes for FK Haugesund who lost 2-1 to Molde.

Ange Mutsinzi lasted played the entire game for FK Jerv who were suffered a 6-2 thumbing at the hands of KFUM.

Goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake was in the posts for Strommen IF who lost 3-1 to Kvik Halden on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Josias King Fruraha was an unused substitute for Flekkeroy who traveled to the Grefsen Stadium to beat Kjelsas 3-1 on Sunday.

Emmanuel Baru Gisa was also on the bench for Fram Larvik who defeated Notodden 3-2.

Netherlands

New boy Noam Emeran came from the bench in the 65th minute and it took him just a minute to set up Kevin Van Veen for the second goal as Gronningen beat TOP Oss 2-0 on Saturday.

Belgium

Hakim Sahabo saw 65 minutes of action for Standard Liege II who lost 2-0 to Waasland Beveren in the Belgian second tier League.

Louange Muhire was on the FC Dender bench in their 1-1 draw with Zulte Waregem.

Also, Samuel Gueulette came on as a second half substitute for Raal La Louviere who drew 0-0 with Lokeren Temse.

Ukraine

Rwanda skipper Djihad Bizimana was a full timer for Kryvbas who moved to earn a 3-0 away win over Kolos Kovalivka in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Switzerland

Quentin Rushenguziminega opened the scoring for FC Echallens but it was not enough as they lost 4-3 to Meyrin

Midfielder Espoir Niyo Nsanzineza was in action for Rapperswil-Jona who lost 3-2 to FC Basel II

Luxembourg

Both Sven Kalisa and Jonathan Nsanzimana were in action for their respective teams as Etzella Ettelbruck played out a 2-2 draw with Residence Walferdange in the second division league.

France

Warren Kamanzi was an unused substitute for Toulouse FC who drew 2-2 with Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1

In the CFA League, Brian Clovis Ngwabije saw 58 minutes of action for Andrezieux who lost 4-2 to Cannes

Morocco

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe was not in the match day squad of FAR Rabat who drew 2-2 with Raja Casablanca.

Mozambique

Abeddy Biramahire netted a brace for UD Songo who humiliated Mini Mindo 4-0 in the Mozambican Cup.

Kenya

New signing Patrick Sibomana played full throttle for champions Gor Mahia who pipped Ulinzi Stars 1-0. His countryman Emery Bayisenge did not make it in the match day squad.

South Africa

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari was an unused substitute for TS Galaxy who lost 1-0 to Amazulu.