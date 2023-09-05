Rwanda: Kiyovu Apologise to Fans After Bugesera FC Demolition

Kiyovu Sports Club have issued an apology to the supporters following Sunday's 4-0 humiliating defeat at the hands of Bugesera FC in the Primus Natioal League.

Bugesera FC pulled off a major shock as they demolished Kiyovu Sports in Nyamata through goals from Vincent Adams, Ani Elijah, Olivier Dushimimana and an own goal from Eric Ndizeye, leaving the Green Baggies' travelling fans in dismay.

The Mumena-based side's fans are not happy with their team's unimpressive form, having only managed one victory in three league matches.

Following Sunday's defeat, the club apologised towards their fans and promised to do everything they can to end quickly get back to winning ways when the league resumes after the international break.

"We apologise to the fans and supporters of Kiyovu Sports. It is result which is difficult to take but we can assure the fans that we will come back stronger with the energy enough to satisfy their happiness," the club said in a Twitter statement on Monday, September 4.

Petros Koukouras' side will return to action on September 16 when they take on Gasogi United in Match Day 4 of the 2023/24 Primus National League.