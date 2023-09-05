Somalia: Military Deals a Major Blow to Al-Shabaab in Latest Operations

Mogadishu — Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces on Monday killed 43 al-Shabab militants and injured several others after conducting an operation in Galgaduud region, central Somalia.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, that the SNA forces also destroyed three battle wagon vehicles belonging to the militant group during the operation.

It said that the Somali army and local forces also foiled another attack in the Middle Shabelle region earlier Monday.

The operation comes as the Somali government intensified its efforts to mobilize people to fight al-Shabab, a move it said seeks to galvanize public support in the ongoing offensive operation.