Somalia: Military Deals a Major Blow to Al-Shabaab in Latest Operations

5 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces on Monday killed 43 al-Shabab militants and injured several others after conducting an operation in Galgaduud region, central Somalia.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, that the SNA forces also destroyed three battle wagon vehicles belonging to the militant group during the operation.

It said that the Somali army and local forces also foiled another attack in the Middle Shabelle region earlier Monday.

The operation comes as the Somali government intensified its efforts to mobilize people to fight al-Shabab, a move it said seeks to galvanize public support in the ongoing offensive operation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.