Rwanda: Over 160 Businesses Violate Night-Time Regulations - Police

A total of 161 commercial businesses were found in violation of the recently implemented night time regulations over the weekend, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Boniface Rutikanga, the spokesperson for the Rwandan National Police.

Rutikanga disclosed that authorities identified 74 establishments in Kicukiro district. These include bars, supermarkets, guesthouses, nightclubs, and liquor stores. Additionally, 83 businesses were found to be in contravention in Gasabo district, while two bars were identified in Gicumbi district. Huye and Nyamasheke districts each had one non-compliant bar, all of which were detected over the weekend.

This comes after Rwanda Development Board (RDB), released new regulations governing nighttime activities last week. These regulations specify closing times for commercial entertainment venues and businesses serving alcoholic beverages.

According to the RDB, commercial entertainment establishments such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and liquor stores must now close at 1:00 am from Monday to Friday and at 2:00 am on Saturdays and Sundays, as of September 1.

"Business owners across the country must fully adhere to curfew regulations, rather than merely pretending to comply with the rules. They must diligently enforce these guidelines to ensure the safety and security of all Rwandans," emphasized Rutikanga.

He also highlighted the importance of allowing people to have fun and enjoy their leisure time while ensuring they have ample time for rest and productivity in fulfilling their daily responsibilities.

Rutikanga pointed out that exceptions to the curfew rules can only be granted to those who officially request permission from RDB to host events such as concerts. However, he added that these exceptions do not extend to bars, restaurants, and nightclubs operating beyond curfew hours.

According to RDB, failure to comply with the regulations on night time operations will result in penalties determined by the law regulating the tourism industry. Furthermore, the tourism law stipulates that individuals who violate its provisions may face administrative fines ranging from Rwf100,000 to Rwf5 million.

The general law on offenses and penalties also states that bars that serve alcoholic beverages to individuals in a state of excessive drunkenness may face imprisonment for a period of eight days to two months, in addition to a fine ranging from Rwf50,000 to Rwf200,000, or one of these penalties.

Meanwhile Rutikanga also said noise pollution should not exceed acceptable levels during a venue's operational hours unless the venue holds a special permit. People should be prepared to tolerate such situations for a limited duration.

Businesses suffer losses

Alain (names withheld) who owns a popular night club in Kigali said the first weekend after enforcement of the new night time regulations has already led to losses and job cuts since the nature of their businesses means most of their clientele go to nightclubs past midnight which is close to the time that night clubs now have to close their businesses.

"Most of our clientele come to our nightclub past midnight and we usually have over 150 revellers on weekends but this past weekend saw that number fall drastically. We had something like 20 people who also didn't stay long. I have already told some staff that they will lose jobs due to the new prevailing situation," he said.

Serge Nshimiyimana, the owner of Serge Service bar, in Remera, echoed the same sentiments saying that he suffered enormous losses this past weekend and is contemplating on closing his bar if the trend continues.

"Running a bar is very tough. Bars owners like me, usually operate until the wee hours during weekends, this helps us to compensate for week-days where we get few people but this past weekend was tough due to the closing time of 2am when some of our clients wanted to stay longer. I am not sure whether this business is now sustainable."