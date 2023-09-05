Uganda: Relief as Buses Are Allowed to Resume Using Katonga Bridge

Roads body, UNRA has allowed buses to resume using Katonga Bridge along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

In a statement issued on Monday, UNRA said apart from pedestrians, motorbikes, salon cars, SUVs, station wagons, commuter taxis and 28 seaters also known as coasters, buses can too resume using the bridge.

"As a result, the existing bridge has now been opened to all buses in addition to the light vehicles that were earlier permitted to use the section under the precautionary measures that are to be implemented immediately by the contractor (China Communications Construction Company Ltd) during this time," a statement by UNRA said.

"All permitted traffic is therefore strongly urged to follow the signage in place and all the traffic guidelines established at a safe approach distance to the bridge."

According to UNRA, the greenlight for buses to resume using the bridge followed continuous technical monitoring and recent assessment and it was established that it can withstand loading up to 30 tonnes.

Providing progress on the restoration works, UNRA said works on the second phase of the construction of the steel bridge are ongoing to enable full restoration of traffic at Katonga section before permanent works can commence.

Relief

Allowing buses to resume using Katonga Bridge is a sigh of relief to many, including passengers, especially those coming from Western Uganda who on top of hiked transport fares had to brace for the long and tiring distance via Gomba and Ssembabule.

It is also a sigh of relief for drivers and owners of bus companies who had to incur a lot in terms of fuel and time.

The journey via Gomba had seen a number of accidents since the road has a number of corners but also new to many drivers.

In May, part of Katonga Bridge curved in following heavy rains that came with floods to cut off the Kampala-Masaka Highway.