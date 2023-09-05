Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Western Province Governor, Heads of Govt Institutions

President Paul Kagame on Monday, September 4, appointed Lambert Dushimimana as the new governor of the Western Province, replacing Francois Habitegeko who was dropped from the position late last month.

Prior to the appointment, Dushimimana served as a senator, where he also doubled as the Chairperson of the Committee on Political Affairs and Governance.

In a related development, President Kagame made major changes in the top management of key government institutions.

In the new appointments made by the President, Tesi Rusagara was named the new Chief Executive of the Agaciro Development Fund (AgDF)- Rwanda's Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Rusagara who has until the new appointment served as the Managing Director at Kigali Innovation City, replaces Gilbert Nyatanyi.

Evariste Rugigana was named the Director General of the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), replacing Pascal Emile Baganizi who has been acting in the position.

Rugigana, a senior economist, was the Director of Cabinet at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In the same institution, Carpophore Ntagungira was named the Chairperson of RURA regulatory board.

Other changes saw Armand Zingiro appointed as the new Chief Executive of Rwanda Energy Group, replacing Ron Weiss, who has been at the helm of the institution since 2017.

Also appointed is Omar Munyaneza who was named the new Chief Executive of WASAC group, while Gisele Umuhumuza will take up new responsibilities as the Managing Director of WASAC.

Umuhumuza was the Acting Chief Executive Officer at WASAC while Munyaneza was the Chairperson of the Committee on National Budget and Patrimony at the Lower Chamber of Parliament.

Munyaneza has also previously served as a senior lecturer and coordinator of Research and innovation under the School of Engineering at the University of Rwanda.