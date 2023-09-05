Kenya: Ruto Mourns Mau Mau Veteran Field Marshal Muthoni as Courageous

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned Mau Mau veteran Field Marshal Muthoni Wa Kirima as courageous and hardworking, while praising her commitment to Kenya's independence.

Muthoni Wa Kirima was one of the leading agitators in Kenya anti-colonial fight.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ruto eulogized Muthoni as a powerful figure of broad influence who fought for Kenya's freedom.

He applauded her for being resilient, diligent, and serving her community by making significant sacrifices for the nation.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima, a powerful figure of broad influence who fought for our freedom. She was courageous, hardworking, and loved her family, served her community and sacrificed for our country, always with diligence from the frontline," he said.

"We honor her heroic contribution to the freedom and development of our country and pray to God that He grants the family strength at this painful time. Rest In Peace, our Shujaa."

Muthoni, who fought alongside Marshall Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri, the overall leader of the Mau Mau movement, died aged 92.

Deputy Rigathi Gachagua eulogized Muthoni as gallant freedom fighter who fought for Mt. Kenya to drive colonialists out of the land.

"I join her family and descendants of the Mau Mau war of Liberation in mourning the loss of our Mother Field Marshall Muthoni wa Kirima," he said.

"We recall with pride and sheer admiration, her exploits in leading the land and freedom army after the capture of freedom hero Dedan Kimathi whom she served as his personal assistant, after he was betrayed by Collaborators," Gachagua recollected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Indebted

The DP said the government will remain indebted to great Mau Mau heroes and heroines for the sacrifice to liberate the country.

Muthoni made headlines in the period leading to the 2022 General Election when she shaved her dreadlocks that represented her connection to Kenya's freedom and her rejection of colonization, in the company for Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the spouse of Kenya's founding leader Mzee Jomo Kenyatta .

She said the signature dreadlocks that flowed past her waist, which she had kept since 1952, were a valuable reminder of her sacrifice for the country even after Kenya gained independence in 1963.

Muthoni was born in Central Province in 1931.