Kenya Pipeline Company Starts Drawing Fuel From Septic Tank in Kisumu

Kisumu — Kenya Pipeline Company has started the process to empty super petrol from a septic tank in Lolwe estate in Kisumu.

Kisumu County Commissioner Alasan Hussein says the process has kicked off as relevant authorities continue with investigations into the siphoning of fuel from the main pipeline from Nairobi to Kisumu.

Hussein says no suspect has been arrested so far since the occupants of the house escaped when a leakage was noticed.

A leakage was noticed on Monday evening drawing suspicion, before boda boda riders started to scoop fuel that was flowing in a local stream.

Hussein says Kenya Pipeline Company has taken measures aimed at averting any danger within the locality.

"Security has been beefed up here since this is a crime scene. Everybody has been kept at bay and there is no more scooping of fuel," he said.

Addressing the press after an assessment of the scene by the county security team, Hussein said investigations will reveal what really transpired after similar incidents were reported.

There were two similar incidents reported, one in Kibos, the other in Koru, with similar techniques.

Kenya Pipeline Company officials at the scene declined to comment on the matter.