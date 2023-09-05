Kenya Signs 3 MOUs With South Africa, Sweden and Hong Kong to Boost Trade Ties

Nairobi — Kenya yesterday inked three deals with South African, Hong Kong, and Swedish firms to boost economic ties between the countries.

The firms include South Africa's Agri All Africa, Hong Kong's Volar Electric Aircraft, and Swedish Cool Go Green.

Trade cabinet secretary Moses Kuria says the environmentally friendly investment deals will sustainably enhance food security and air travel.

The deal with Cool Go Green seeks to tap sunlight to power food preservation using solar in efforts to scale down food waste and post-harvest losses.

Agri All Africa, on the other hand, has pledged to put 31,000 hectares of land in the Tana Delta under climate-smart rice irrigation anchored on food security in the country.

Voltic Electric Aircraft, on its part, is on a spree of tapping into the e-mobility sector by introducing the manufacture and assembly of electric aircraft in Kenya.

Speaking during the inking of the deal on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit currently underway in KICC, Kuria confirmed that the deals will go a long way in creating employment for more than 40,000 Kenyans.

"I am very delighted because what we have signed today represent thousands of job opportunities for our youth, enhanced food security and injection of foreign direct investment," said Kuria.

The CS has revealed that up to 40 percent of food in Kenya is lost to post-harvest losses, which is partly blamed on food preservation gadgets that are expensive to buy and maintain.