Kenya Drops Visa Requirement for DR Congo Nationals

Nairobi — Kenya has removed visa requirements for citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Consequently, DR Congo national passport holders can now travel to Kenya without needing a visa.

Immigration and Citizen Services Director General Evelyn Cheluget said that the waiver is in compliance with "the East Africa Community (EAC) regulations on free movement of persons within the member states."

President William Ruto had on July 2023 also issued a directive to that effect.

"The government has removed DRC from Category 2 to Category 1 of the visa regulations," Cheluget said.

The implementation of the directive was sent to all regional heads, all missions abroad, and all Officers in charge of border points.

In April 2022, the DR Congo officially joined the EAC as its seventh member, with the signing of the Treaty of Accession at State House, Nairobi, with then EAC Chair and Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move followed DRC's fulfillment of the conditions outlined in Articles 3 and 4 of the Treaty for the establishment of the EAC.

By waiving visa requirements, Kenya aims to facilitate smoother and more cost-effective trade and travel between the two nations, benefiting businesses and citizens across the region.