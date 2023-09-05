Kenya Considering Visa-Free Travel

5 September 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Nairobi — Kenya's President William Ruto has said that the country is "seriously considering abolishing any visa requirement" in a few months.

Mr Ruto stated that Kenya was the origin of humankind and, therefore, it was unfair to ask visitors for visas as they were coming home.

"A few kilometres from where you are seated, scientists discovered and located the earliest remains of man on earth. In other words, this is where humanity began.

"Therefore, allow me to welcome you home. In a few months, we are seriously considering abolishing any visa requirement because it is unfair to ask anybody coming home for visa," Mr Ruto said on Monday, while opening the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi to African and international leaders and delegates.

Since assuming presidency in September 2022, Mr Ruto has waived visa restrictions for a few countries, including Eritrea, Djibouti, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia.

Mr Ruto has previously stated that that his administration intends to abolish visa restrictions for all countries in the African Union. - BBC.com

