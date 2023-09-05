Somalia: An Explosion Hits Mahas As President On Visit to the Frontline Town

5 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mahas, Somalia — An explosion said to be a suicide car bombing was reported in the central town of Mahas, which lies eastern Hiran region.

The attack was targeted a military base in the city, where the president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh was set to deliver a speech to government troops and local community fighters.

There was no immediate claim of claim for the blast which seems to be aimed at targeting the country's president Hassan Sheikh, who is waging the fight against Al-Shabaab.

This is a developing breaking news story, checkback for updateS.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.