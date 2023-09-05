Somalia: An Explosion Hits Mahas As President On Visit to the Frontline Town

Mahas, Somalia — An explosion said to be a suicide car bombing was reported in the central town of Mahas, which lies eastern Hiran region.

The attack was targeted a military base in the city, where the president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh was set to deliver a speech to government troops and local community fighters.

There was no immediate claim of claim for the blast which seems to be aimed at targeting the country's president Hassan Sheikh, who is waging the fight against Al-Shabaab.

This is a developing breaking news story, checkback for updateS.