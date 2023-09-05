Uganda: Urban View Apartments - Ultra Luxurious Residential Project Unveiled in Kulambiro

Private real estate developers, Edifice Properties Limited, has unveiled its latest luxurious residential project, Urban view apartments for sale in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb.

Developed in conjunction with, Universal Multipurpose Enterprises Ltd, the project comes with 27 well-designed apartments loaded with unique luxury amenities that make it the best affordable luxury with prices starting from shs135 million.

The building also contains high-end amenities such as a terrace turf, gym, play area, backup 24/7 security, backup generator, community living, and an elevator.

Other amenities include a designated parking, a designated garbage area, and a community office.

With a remarkable development value of billions, this project showcases exceptional architectural design by renowned architects, complemented by stunning interiors crafted from glass and steel.

Aiming to provide a prestigious and upscale living experience in Kulambiro's real estate landscape, the development is designed to create a desirable location in real estate.

This emphasis on recreational spaces allows residents to enjoy a high-quality living environment and engage in an active and healthy lifestyle, the developer said, in the project brief.

The Urban View Apartments is situated in a prime location on the outskirts of Kampala, just minutes from the city centre surrounded by high-end developments and offers proximity to the highly maintained Kulambiro Ring Road, providing easy access to the Najjera vibrant attractions and easy life.

This location according to the developers offers residents easy access to all that Kampala has to offer, while also providing a peaceful and tranquil setting.

Out of the 27 units, Abbas Rasheed, the General Manager at Universal Multipurpose Enterprises Ltd said the project has only 10 units remaining.

He said both Universal Multipurpose Enterprises Ltd and Edifice Properties strive to meet the needs of the discriminating clientele.

"The primary objective is to design one-of-a-kind destinations that complement our clients' opulent way of life while providing unmatched comfort and luxury," Rasheed said.

He noted that the highly-selling Urban View Apartments is poised to complement the urban landscape of Kulambiro and redefine the future of luxurious living amidst nature, blending harmonious architecture and exceptional amenities.

The partnership leverages the strengths and expertise of both companies to create exceptional living spaces that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of modern residents and

Both companies have a track record of delivering upscale luxury residences and their partnership will redefine the real estate landscape in Kampala and neighbouring areas.

About Kulambiro

The Kulambiro residential area, where the Urban View Apartments are situated, embodies the essence of a desirable location in real estate.

Kulambiro, a tranquil neighborhood characterized by well-established residential and rental houses, along with newly constructed and fenced properties, is witnessing significant growth.

Situated in the Nakawa Division, Northeast of Kampala, Kulambiro has experienced urbanization since the completion of the Kampala Northern Bypass Highway, which separates the area from Kigoowa to the south.

This development has spurred the transformation of Kulambiro from a rural part of the Wakiso District into a burgeoning urban centre.

The highway passes through Kulambiro, connecting Kiwatule to the east with Kisaasi and Bukoto to the west.

Kulambiro is divided into four zones: Kasaana, Tuba, Kulambiro Central, and Kondoboro, all of which fall under the Kyanja Parish in the Nakawa Division, bordering the Kisaasi Parish.

Significant changes in the area began in 1998, leading to a rapid growth in population as more people purchased land and constructed residential houses, as well as a few apartments.

This surge in development has made Kulambiro an attractive location for individuals seeking a peaceful and established community.