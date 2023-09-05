Uganda: We Are Not So Desperate to Stop NUP That We Must Create Terror Alerts - Security

The Uganda Peoples Defence Force spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has refuted claims that the terror alerts issued recently are aimed at stopping the political activities of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and its president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Kulayigye states that in the face of current terror possibilities, there is no need for desperation, especially as far as NUP is concerned.

"We are going to play with danger because of politics, really are we so desperate to deal with NUP that we create terror threats?" Kulayigye posed.

He wondered if Ugandans should not take precautions because of politics.

"Actually politics would be much enjoyed in a secure environment. Let people know these security threats exist and there are examples. If you do not want to believe it and want to resist security precautions, you have yourself to blame if anything happens," he added.

The NUP is currently conducting a country tour, traversing different districts. The tour that started in Mbarara was halted shortly citing threats to the security of the party president Bobi Wine.

The tour resumed on Monday in Mayuge and the army confirmed that "

"We cannot guarantee the safety of those who attend those events".

"Those crowds need to bother about their security. There's the likelihood of people interpreting our statements as politically-motivated but that won't stop us from warning them about the danger of such crowds," Kulayigye said.