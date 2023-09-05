Uganda: Police Warn Bobi Wine On Disregarding Rules During Countrywide Tour

Police have warned National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine for disregarding the agreed upon rules during the ongoing countrywide tour.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said Kyagulanyi and his supporters have refused to heed to some of the guidelines provided to them.

"We want to send out another reminder to the leadership of the National Unity Platform that we have noticed that in some of their mobilization campaigns they have been working outside the framework we agreed upon. We are aware as political party they have a mandate to carry out their activities within their party premises without any hinderance or restriction but this has not happened. They need to conduct activities in a peaceful manner, adhere to law and work within the framework the territorial commanders have agreed with them," Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said the Police Act gives them power to regulate assemblies and public meetings, adding that despite agreed guidelines between police commanders and NUP leaders during the latter's mobilization campaign, some of these have been disregarded.

"From past experiences, unregulated public events have resulted in serious public disorder, property damaged and even serious disruptions to lives of the members of the public. Therefore, if we say that this road is not proper, don't use it but use another one that will still lead to your party offices and you want to defy that, that is not in order."

The warning comes as Kyagulanyi and his NUP team have entered the second week of the mobilization tour around the country.

However, last week, he halted his tour in Western Uganda and returned to Kampala after reports emerged that his life was in danger.

Whereas there have been some incidents of confrontation between Kyagulanyi and his supporters, these have been minimal.

Police last week said they would only allow Bobi Wine's rallies and assemblies at the NUP party offices countrywide or in enclosed spaces to avoid disrupting other members of the public.