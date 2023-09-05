Rwanda: Kagame in Kenya for Africa Climate Summit

President Kagame on Tuesday arrived in Nairobi where he joins President Williams Ruto of Kenya, other Heads of State and Government, and climate change campaigners for the Africa Climate Summit, a statement from the President's office says.

The inaugural 3-day Summit is co-hosted by the African Union Commission and the Government of Kenya.

At least 15 African Presidents were expected at the summit themed, "Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world."

The Africa Climate Summit aims to address critical issues of green growth, climate finance, and sustainable development at the time Africa is highly being affected by devastating climate-related hazards.

On Monday September 4, The State of the Climate in Africa 2022 report was released indicating that a hundred and ten million people in Africa were directly affected by weather, climate and water-related hazards in 2022, causing more than $8.5 billion in economic damages.

It showed that the climate hazards are a result of the rate of temperature increase in Africa which has accelerated in recent decades.

The average rate of warming in Africa was +0.3 °C/decade during the 1991-2022 period, compared to +0.2 °C/decade between 1961 and 1990, which is slightly above the global average, the report shows.

To adapt to climate change effects, African countries need to raise $124 billion annually by 2030, but the current situation is that the continent only receives $28 billion a year.

Financing African countries' climate actions would require an estimated total of US$ 2.8 trillion between 2020 and 2030.