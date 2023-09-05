Sudan: SPLM-N El Hilu Attacks South Kordofan Capital

Kadugli — An army base in South Kordofan's capital Kadugli was attacked by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) on Sunday. Today, the town witnessed a cautious calm.

According to Radio Dabanga sources, the SPLM-N forces launched an attack on the Sudanese army base in Jebel Hajar El Mak, in the northeast of the state capital, around nine o'clock in the morning on Sunday.

The attack resulted in clashes between the two parties that lasted until two o'clock in the afternoon. No information was available on the losses on both sides.

The clashes caused a new wave of displacement of residents from the neighbourhood, some residents of the working-class neighbourhoods and factories located in the eastern side of the town also fled. Most people fled to neighbourhoods in the western part of town.

Last week Wednesday, a number of army soldiers and rebel fighters were killed in an attack by the SPLM-N El Hilu on Dalami.

Both towns have been attacked several times last month. Residents are frightened.