South Africa: Gas Explosion Rocks Joburg

Emergency services have confirmed another fire incident in Johannesburg, this time at the corner of Bertha and De Korte streets in the inner city.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said officials put the fire out soon after it ignited on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that there was a fire and it has been extinguished."

She said according to the information officials received, the Egoli Gas employees were working close to a truck when it caught fire.

Dramatic footage captured at the scene showed how the giant flames spread to the building nearby.

"No injuries or fatalities were being reported," Radebe said, adding that officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

However, it has since been revealed that five people have been injured and been taken to different medical facilities for treatment.

This incident comes barely a week after a fire engulfed a building in the inner city, claiming the lives of 77 people in Marshalltown last Thursday.

The officials have yet to establish the cause of the deadly fire.