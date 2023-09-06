Africa: Final Afcon Spots Up for Grabs

The final round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying takes place this week for next year's tournament -- and there are still nine spots still up for grabs.

Sides in groups A through L will play one more game of qualifying during the September international break.

For some that game will be a run out knowing they are already through; for others it will be all about pride knowing they will not make it to the tournament, regardless of the result.

But only 15 teams have already booked their spot; leaving the fate of 16 nations yet to be determined.

Alongside hosts Ivory Coast: Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde are among the sides to have already booked their spot in the tournament which kicks off on 13 January 2024.

Meaning that groups A and B are already closed for qualification.

In group C, though, both spots are still up for the taking -- with Namibia, Cameroon and Burundi separated by just a single point after Kenya's disqualification as a result of government interference.

Seven-time winners Egypt are through as well; though Ghana, Angola and the Central African Republic must still battle it out for the top two spots in group E.

Gambia and Congo will go head-to-head for the final spot in group G to determine which side will join Mali in the finals.

In group I all of DR Congo, Mauritania, Gabon and Sudan can still progress -- the only group where that's still the case.

Zimbabwe in group K were also disqualified due to a Fifa ban, meaning that Bafana Bafana and Morocco are both through with Liberia in third place yet to win a game.

In group L, Mozambique and Benin will clash for second spot with defending champions

Senegal already winning the group after going unbeaten in their five qualifying games thus far.