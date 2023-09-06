Kenya: Four Dropped As Firat Names Stars' Travelling Squad for Qatar Friendly

Nairobi — Four players have been dropped by Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat as he named his travelling squad that leave the country early Wednesday morning for Doha, where they will play a friendly match with Asian champions Qatar on Thursday night.

Defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng, debutant Stanley Wilson as well as Abdallah Hassan and Austin Odhiambo have been dropped from the 24-man squad that travelled.

The four however might have a part to play in next Tuesday's friendly match against South Sudan in Nairobi.

Firat hopes that the friendly match in Doha will give him a clearer view of the team as they move towards the November World Cup qualification dates.

"All these matches are to help us test different circumstances. We are playing a tough team, the Asian champions and it is long since Kenya played a tough team," said the coach.

He added; "This will be a good match for my players to see how they behave against a good team."

Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Byrne Odhiambo (KCB), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police FC)

Defenders

Collins Sichenje (AIK, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Stade Reims, France), Brian Mandela (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela, Portugal), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg, Denmark), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Amos Nondi (Ararat, Armenia), Abud Omar (Kenya Police).

Midfielders

Richard Odada (AaB, Denmark), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu, Japan), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), Timothy Ouma (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Duke Abuya (Singida Fountain Gate, Tanzania), Ayub Masika (Nanjing City Football Club, China), Alfred Scriven (IL Hødd, Norway), Clarke Oduor (Bradford City AFC, England).

Forwards

Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Elvis Rupia (Kenya Police), Michael Olunga (Al Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Al Jabalain, Saudi Arabia)