Tanzania: Govt Out to Encourage Investment in Livestock, Fisheries Sector

THE government is eager to capture opportunities in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sector that will arise from the AGRF Africa Food Systems Forum 2023.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Dr Daniel Mushi disclosed this recently during a tour carried out by a section of the forum's participants at Mbopo Ranch in Ubena area of Chalinze District in the Coast Region.

"The country is prepared to embrace this opportunity emanating from the prestigious international forum taking place in our soil," said Dr Mushi, calling upon Tanzania to open their eyes and ears as well as take part in the forum, so that the nation can highly benefit from the forum.

He identified some of the opportunities which can be sought within the country specifically touching the food systems including vast investment land for agriculture and livestock, noting that the country possesses 15 ranches owned by individuals including that of Mbogo area.

Besides, the Deputy PS noted that Tanzania has been doing outstandingly well in the area of processing and selling meat outside the country, whereby 14,000 tonnes of meat about 14 million Kg exported, the goal being to sell 16,000 tonnes.

He pointed out that the goal will be realized by encouraging investment in the livestock sector, citing an example of the Mbogo area in further improving the many aspects that will complement the goal," he said.

Thus, the forum was indeed crucial for Tanzania taking into account the major government goal is to attract more investment and new markets to further boost the livestock and fisheries sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also intend to promote our opportunities to the world through the forum...we want the world to know and acknowledge that our meet is among the best and safest," he said.

He called upon Tanzanians who will be taking part in the forum to come prepared with concept notes of their businesses, an initiative which promotes and triggers investment.

The Director of Mbogo Ranch Mr Naweed Mulla revealed that the company was ready to effectively take part in the forum as well as display key initiatives being taken by the country in executing livestock keeping.

"We encourage our fellow citizens to explore opportunities in the livestock sector...modern livestock is possible, quality cattle and goat breeds can generate huge incomes, thereby contributing to individual and country development," said Mr Mulla.

A participant of the forum who was present on the visit from Famsun which is involved in agricultural issues in China, Joy Lee said that in a short time she has learned and witnessed many opportunities available in Tanzania including the marketing area.

He pledged to advise other companies from China to come and invest in Tanzania and use modern technologies.

"In China, breeding is done successfully using only a small area," he said.