Kenya: 10 Startups Secure Training Opportunities From Whitebox Strathmore Program

5 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A total of ten Kenyan startups will receive training opportunities through Strathmore's Whitebox Program.

They include Giftpesa, Residence Smart Address System, Hela.money, Fundi Link, Shop Okoa, PLAT-DEL, NeuralSight, Thorium App, Hao Finder, and Meira.

In February 2023, the ICT Authority (ICTA) entered into a partnership with Strathmore University's ibizAfrica to support the growth of the innovation ecosystem.

Whitebox Strathmore Bootcamp was started to support the capacity building of startups in the areas of business planning, market entry strategies, financial management, legal, and regulatory frameworks.

Others were to provide acceleration to startups and offer them technical support.

"These startups represent the essence of Kenyan innovations in diverse sectors such as agritech, fintech, and cyber-security which showcases the diversity and ingenuity that our nation is known for," @iLabAfrica Director Joseph Sevilla said.

"@iBizAfrica is excited to provide them with the necessary support, mentorship, and resources to nurture their growth and amplify their impact," Sevilla added.

"The Whitebox Strathmore Innovation Program is not just about individual startups; it's about fostering an ecosystem of collaboration, and inspiration through @iLabAfrica's and @iBizAfrica's dynamic approach."

After calls for innovation submissions were announced on Facebook and Twitter, a total of 45 innovators responded.

"I am delighted to note that the call for applications has come to a successful end with the naming of the 10 top finalists," ICT Authority CEO Stanley Kamanguya said.

"The partnership between the ICT Authority will go a long way building the already robust ICT Innovation in Kenya."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.