South Africa: Mozambique Asks Why South Africa Has Not Taken Up Electricity Offer - South African News Briefs - September 6, 2023

Mozambique 'Frustrated' At Lack of Action on Electricity

In an exclusive report, Qaanitah Hunter writes for News24 that the Mozambican government wants answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration as to why there has been no movement from Eskom on the 100MW of electricity that the country agreed to give South Africa to help alleviate load shedding. News24 understands that the Mozambican energy minister, Carlos Zacarias, has expressed his frustration. Three months ago, the South African government signed an agreement that would see South Africa urgently procure power from Mozambique to halt rolling blackouts. But, according to two sources privy to discussions, the Mozambican government says nothing has been done since the public announcement.

Restaurant Raising Funds to Send Body of Zimbabwean Waiter Back Home

A Cape Town restaurant has launched a fundraiser to send the body of a Zimbabwean waiter back home to his family, People's Post reports. Two men are in custody pending their bail application on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen property and the killing of a popular local waiter, 37-year-old Raynold Mutasa, on Thursday August 24. The two accused allegedly approached Mutasa before dusk as he was returning to his flat in Claremont. It is suspected that they robbed him and killed him. His employer and manager of Mama Roma, Christina Gorrini, said he had enjoyed widespread popularity and said there was great sadness surrounding his death.

Sports Minister to Mediate in SABC, MultiChoice Rugby World Cup Broadcast Dispute

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has pledged his commitment to mediating a resolution between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and pay channel MultiChoice in their ongoing dispute. SABC News reports that the state-owned broadcaster is facing challenges in meeting MultiChoice's reported demand for R38 million for rights to broadcast the Rugby World Cup being played in France. If the SABC fails to secure the rights, the tournament would only be available on pay TV channels.

