Kenya: Safaricom Ethiopia Users to Get Free Monthly Bundles From Opera

Nairobi — Global web innovator Opera is launching a new program that will see Safaricom Ethiopia users get up to 1.5GB of free data monthly.

This is after the internet browsing firm partnered with the telco that recently entered the Horn of Africa market.

Opera says that the initiative is part of its wider goal to increase internet accessibility across the continent.

Free data campaigns are part of Opera's Africa First strategy since it was announced in December 2017.

Through this, the company has invested over $100 million in the region to bring more people online with fast and reliable internet connections.

Opera regularly partners with local telcos to coordinate free data campaigns.

Opera has already facilitated nearly 40 million people across five countries to benefit from up to 3 GB of free browsing each month.

This initiative has helped users to establish businesses, connect with loved ones, and embark on educational journeys, all with greater ease and affordability.

In Kenya alone, Opera has invested over $12 million in data campaigns over the past three years.

"Ethiopia is a large and growing country in which we see a great deal of potential," said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

"But at this point, the internet penetration rate is only around 16.7 per cent nationwide. So we're excited to join forces with long-time partner Safaricom to help expand Ethiopia's digital economy. In the past, our collaboration provided a first window to the web for many users in Kenya, and we're proud to work together to try to similarly bring millions of new users online in Ethiopia."

The campaign will enable Opera users to enjoy up to 50 MB of free browsing every day when using Opera Mini or Opera for Android on the Safaricom network.

The deal excludes video streaming and file downloads, and is valid for the latest versions of Opera Mini and Opera for Android.

Fast and secure browsers

The free data campaign is accessible through Opera's mobile browsers Opera Mini and Opera for Android.

Opera Mini has a user base of nearly 100 million people across Africa, largely due to its unique Data Compression technology that helps users save up to 90% of data while browsing.

Opera Mini also supports offline file sharing and has a built-in ad blocker, making it a secure, flexible, and speedy option for users seeking to save as much data as possible.

The platform additionally features Live Scores, an in-depth football experience that allows users to stay on top of all the action.

Opera for Android is Opera's flagship mobile browser.

The platform twins power with security, enabling users to explore the web with greater speed and safety.

Opera for Android is additionally packed with user-friendly features, such as built-in free VPN and VPN Pro services, as well as a built-in ad blocker.