South Africa: Lady R Executive Summary Report - Nothing to See Here, Folks

5 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The executive summary of the report into the controversial docking of a Russian ship in Simon's Town last year raises more questions than it does answers.

With a four-page "executive summary" of the findings of an investigative panel, the South African government intends to put the Lady R saga to bed once and for all.

Released on Tuesday night, the summary is the crystalline distillation of the findings of an independent panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the mysterious circumstances around the docking of the Russian Lady R cargo ship in Simon's Town harbour between 6 and 9 December 2022.

And despite the highly limited information contained in the summary, an accompanying statement from the Presidency made the official stance clear: "Due to the classified nature of the evidence that informed the report, the government will not publicly engage further on the substance of the report."

Ship came from UAE, not Russia

The summary reveals that the ship was carrying weapons ordered from "a company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)", and that neither the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) or Armscor - which placed the order - had any idea that a Russian ship would be used.

Why a UAE company would choose to transport cargo on a Russian ship burdened by US sanctions is one of the unanswered questions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.