South Africa: Second Johannesburg Gas Blast - - Five Admitted to Hospital After Braamfontein Maintenance Accident

5 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Gwamanda has reassured the public that gas released into the atmosphere after an explosion at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon 'poses no risk to health or life'. Five people were admitted to hospital after the explosion.

Just one month after a devastating gas explosion tore through Lilian Ngoyi Street in the heart of Johannesburg, leaving one person dead and at least 48 injured, and mere days after a fire that claimed the lives of 77 individuals in Marshalltown, there has been a gas explosion in Braamfontein in the inner city.

The neighbourhood is a vital link between the bustling Newtown area, connected by the Nelson Mandela Bridge, and the city centre. The incident occurred at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets.

According to Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the Joburg MMC for public safety, preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred during planned maintenance work on a 350mm steel pipe, which is suspected to have leaked.

Fire broke out #Braamfontein Cnr De Korte and Bertha , while the Egoli employees where working on an 350mm steel pipe that had a suspected leak. They were doing a sleeping procees to prevent the gas from leaking. This is an ongoing preventive maintanance by the @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/BgZkfElrkO-- Cmsr Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, PhD (@MTshwaku) September 5, 2023

The gas pipes in question are owned by Egoli Gas, a natural gas reticulation company based in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.