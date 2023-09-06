South Africa: Second Johannesburg Gas Blast - - Five Admitted to Hospital After Braamfontein Maintenance Accident

Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Gwamanda has reassured the public that gas released into the atmosphere after an explosion at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon 'poses no risk to health or life'. Five people were admitted to hospital after the explosion.

Just one month after a devastating gas explosion tore through Lilian Ngoyi Street in the heart of Johannesburg, leaving one person dead and at least 48 injured, and mere days after a fire that claimed the lives of 77 individuals in Marshalltown, there has been a gas explosion in Braamfontein in the inner city.

The neighbourhood is a vital link between the bustling Newtown area, connected by the Nelson Mandela Bridge, and the city centre. The incident occurred at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets.

According to Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the Joburg MMC for public safety, preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred during planned maintenance work on a 350mm steel pipe, which is suspected to have leaked.

Fire broke out #Braamfontein Cnr De Korte and Bertha , while the Egoli employees where working on an 350mm steel pipe that had a suspected leak. They were doing a sleeping procees to prevent the gas from leaking. This is an ongoing preventive maintanance by the @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/BgZkfElrkO-- Cmsr Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, PhD (@MTshwaku) September 5, 2023

The gas pipes in question are owned by Egoli Gas, a natural gas reticulation company based in...