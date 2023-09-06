South Africa: The City of Johannesburg Does Have an Inner-City Housing Plan - It Just Hasn't Implemented It

5 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tanya Zack and Sarah Charlton

There has been much said about the failure of the City of Johannesburg to carry out its mandate with respect to basic health and safety conditions in the inner city, but far less about specifically what interventions are needed. Critical among these is to upgrade housing conditions, expand accommodation choices and increase housing supply, including for very poor people.

This is a formidable task, requiring an evidence-based and tailored strategy. Yet one exists, one that offers many of the building blocks needed - but it has been little actioned.

Joburg's inner-city housing problems are complex. Multifaceted interventions are needed.

In an emergency phase, safety must be improved within buildings. In the short term, criminals and networks that exploit and profit from residential vulnerability must be tackled. And the housing response must include rehabilitating buildings in disarray, and radically improving the supply of cheap accommodation. A diversity of responses is needed.

The approach must include differentiating carefully among existing building situations. Informally let buildings in the city mask a wide variety of circumstances. Physical and organisational conditions vary considerably, and the fact that a building is run down does not necessarily evidence criminal takeover. The term "hijacked" is being used far too loosely in the aftermath of the devastating fire at 80 Albert Street last week.

To make progress on the many housing failures and gaps, multiple simultaneous actions must take place. The government cannot manage this alone, though it has a fundamental role to play. Partnerships across state, private sector, residents and support organisations are essential to providing housing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

